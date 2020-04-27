Suspect Wanted for Burglary in Greenville

Greenville police are searching for a suspect in connection with a burglary.
At 1:28 a.m. on Friday, April 24, Greenville police officers were dispatched to 1811 Highway 82 in reference to a business burglary at Tobacco City. Upon arrival they were told by the store owner that he had located a suspect running from the business when he arrived.
The owner told police he tried to chase, but lost sight of the suspect. Officers circulated the area, but were unable to locate a suspect. Video from the store surveillance shows the suspect inside the store taking a large quantity of cigarettes.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call the Greenville Police Department, Crimestoppers, or use the P3 tips app.
