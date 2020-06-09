Suspect Wanted for Shootings in Leland

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect allegedly involved in a series of shootings.
The Leland Police Department posted this picture of the suspect on Facebook. According to the post, the suspect is wanted for a series of shootings that happened on Friday, June 5 around noon after several civilians complained to the police. The shootings happened in the area of 7th Street in Leland. If you have any information contact the Leland Police Department at (662) 686-7233.
