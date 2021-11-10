Suspect Wanted

Authorities in Humphreys County are asking for help locating a robbery suspect.
Clay Moore is suspected of robbing a person Tuesday night (November 9th) in Isola.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m.
Chief Andrew Young says Moore is 6 feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds.
If you have information, call the Isola Police Department or the Humphreys County Sheriff's Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.