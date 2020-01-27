Suspected intruder killed

Greenville police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old man after a report of a shooting Monday morning.
The report says it happened about 5 a.m. in the 300 block of Ohio Street. Preliminary investigation shows a woman, her child and a man were inside the house when a shot was fired into a bedroom window. Police say the woman had recently ended a relationship with the gunman, who is the father of her child. The occupants fled into a bathroom. The report said the ex-boyfriend kicked opn a door, and fire more shots into the bathroom, injuring the other man. That man returned fire, killing the intruder.
The man was hospitalized for a gunshot wound and was in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the Greenville Police Department at 662-378-1515 or Crime Stoppers at 662-378-8477.
The name of the deceased has not been released, pending family notification.
