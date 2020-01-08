Suspects Arrested in Clarksdale for Attempting to Steal a Car

Clarksdale Police arrested two juvenile suspects as part of an attempted car burglary investigation.
The suspects stole a 2011 Hyundai Sonata from the 16-thousand block of Highway 61 North. Police then spotted the vehicle several minutes later.
Clarksdale police stopped the car and arrested the two suspects.
This is an ongoing investigation.
