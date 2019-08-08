Two men were arrested overnight for stealing and receiving stolen property.
Deputies received a call about a stolen four wheeler, but when authorities arrived on scene, witnesses revealed the location of the four wheeler and possible suspects.
Jimmy Orman was found and charged with grand larceny and additional charges are pending for his alleged role in the case. The second suspect, Alexander Hamel, was arrested for allegedly receiving stolen property and additional charges. Both are being housed at the Washington County Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.