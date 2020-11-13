Here in the Delta, two men are in custody in connection to the murder of an Arkansas police officer.
It was a horrible scene Thursday evening after Helena West-Helena Police investigated a murder of one of their own.
41 year-old Helena officer Travis Wallace was hit by gunfire after a shootout with suspect 29 year old Latarius Howard at the Delta Inn on U.S. Highway 49 in Helena West-Helena. He later died at the hospital. Howard and an accomplice, now identified as 24 year old Bruce Hillie, led police on a man hunt this week after the shooting.
The two were apprehended in the Delta Friday morning, according to Sunflower County Sheriff James Haywood.
Early this morning I received a call from the U.S. Marshal Service that Latarius Howard and Bruce Hillie were in custody and bringing them to the Sunflower County Sheriff's Department.
Latarius Howard was being housed here at the Sunflower County Jail in Indianola, but he was later transferred by MDOC to Rankin County, but it's unclear why that transfer was made.
The suspects are awaiting extradition to Arkansas from Mississippi and Arkansas state police are leading the investigation.
In Helena Police Chief James Smith spoke with local news outlets saying the death of Officer Wallace is a loss of a true leader and brother who admired the community.
"Being in this situation several times you can never get used to it because all our hearts are broken we have to continue to do the job that the citizens of Helena West-Helena pay us and ask us to for them for a better quality of life," he said.
Also offering condolences to Wallace's family. Wallace is survived by his mother, two kids and several siblings.
Latarius Howard is charged with capital murder and Bruce Hillie is charged with hindering apprehension.
There is no bond information available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.