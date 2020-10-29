Suspects in Custody For Washington County Murder

Three suspects are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a local man.
21-year old Frederick Pearson, 20-year old Devonte Jones and 18-year old Donnell Corbin were all charged earlier this week in the murder of 52-year old Kenneth Mason.
The Washington County Sheriff's Department were doing traffic stops earlier this week on Tampa Drive when they located the men inside Mason's maroon SUV.
After questioning, all three suspects are now being held at the Washington County Correctional Facility on a $5 million bond each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.