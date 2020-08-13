Suspects Wanted for Alleged Assault of Lexington Police Officer

Two men are wanted for alleged assault of a police officer.
The Mississippi Holmes County Sheriff's Department report Adrian Howard and Alize Anderson are wanted for alleged aggravated assault on a police officer in Lexington, Mississippi.
Yacee Taylor is also wanted for felon fleeing.
All three suspects are wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
If you have any information on the location of these individuals call the Lexington Police Department at 662-834-3508 or the Holmes County Sheriff's Department Crimestoppers at 662-834-0099.
