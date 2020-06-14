Tallahatchie County Drive Thru Covid-19 testing

Tallahatchie County will be having free drive thru covid-19 testing.
That's set to take place on Tuesday, June 16. It will be held at the former National Guard Armory in Charleston. It's located at 403 Cossar Avenue. Hours will be from 10 till 2 p.m.
Testing is being done by the Clarksdale based Arron E Henry Community Health Services Center. You do not have to exhibit symptoms to get tested, and while are appointments are encouraged, they're not required.
For an appointment you can call 855-737-6673. Testing is free but if you have insurance you are encouraged to bring it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.