'Taste Of Soup' Event Huge Success

Carrollton held their "Taste of Soup" fundraiser on Saturday, and event goers enjoyed a lot of soup while raising a lot of money.
The event is put on every year by the Carrollton Antiques Society. They use the funds raised to preserve antique buildings around Carrollton.
More than 130 tickets were sold. This year's winning soup was the cream cheese crack chicken chili.
Mayor Pam Lee says they raised almost $1,400. The funds will be used to match funds for the grant they have for the Merrill Museum.
It's held every year at the Carrollton Community House which was just added to the National Register of Historic Places.
