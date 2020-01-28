If you're looking for something fun this weekend grab a ticket to Carrollton's "Taste of Soup" fundraiser.
The annual event is put on every year by the Carroll Society for the Preservation of Antiques. The money raised goes toward preserving historic buildings in the county. They pay for the upkeep of the Merrill Museum, the Conservative Office and the old Carroll County Jail.
This year's event will feature local art from artists from Carroll County, and on the menu this year are six easy to make soups. Most can be made in a crockpot.
Mayor Pam Lee said event has grown in popularity over the years and sells out fast.
"We thought at first when we first started it, people would come and get their soup and leave, no they come and they stay so we have to limit the number of tickets we can sell because we only have so much space at the Community House,"she said.
The Carrollton Community House was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Taste of soup is set for February first starting at 11 a.m. To purchase tickets call 662-237-4600.
