Tate Reeves Inauguration in Jackson

The inauguration for the 65th governor of Mississippi Tate Reeves will be taking place this morning at 10:30 at the Mississippi state capitol.
The parade following the inauguration was cancelled due to weather.
There will then be an open house from 2:30 - 4:15 p.m. at the Mississippi Governor's Mansion.
Following the open house will be an inaugural ball from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Trade Mart.
