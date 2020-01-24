Tate Reeves Signs Bill for Teacher Pay Raise

Governor Tate Reeves signed House 1 Bill yesterday into law to fully fund teacher pay raises.
In 2019, the 15 hundred dollar pay raise for teachers was passed, but had a bureaucratic error with teachers uncounted for from different districts.
Governor Reeves said in a tweet that teachers are hardworking and dedicated to molding the minds of our future. He also said they deserve to be recognized for making our state's future that much brighter.
