Teachers May Receive Bonus from Education Bill

Teachers who worked at an "A" or "B" rated school district or improved by a letter grade from last year will be receiving a bonus of more than one thousand dollars.
Governor Tate Reeves recently passed House Bill 1806 Monday afternoon. The bill will pay 28 million dollars to more than 23 thousand teachers that fit the criteria.
Assuming the 28 million will be divided out evenly, each teacher would get a bonus of one thousand 209 dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.