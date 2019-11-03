A band known for its unforgettable live performances, will soon rock take the stage in a live concert.
Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform at Delta State at Bologna Performing Arts Center.
The concert will be held Monday, November 11th at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $55 and are on sale at the BPAC Ticket Office, by phone 662-846-4626, or online www.bolognapac.com.
