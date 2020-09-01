Teen Charged with Attempted Murder after Shooting in Greenwood

A 15-year old has been arrested in connection to a shooting that hospitalized two males in greenwood last week.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports officers responded to a call around 2 p.m. Friday about shots fired on Glendale Circle. When officers arrived on scene they found a 15-year old shot in the lower leg and a 16- year old hit in the upper chest.
Both were taken to the Greenwood Leflore Hospital. The 15-year old with the leg wound was treated and released. The 16-year old has been transported to a Jackson hospital. As of Monday he remains hospitalized.
15- year old Shackia Stewart was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with two counts of attempted murder. His bond was set at $500,000.
A 20-year old female and 16- year old male were also arrested in connection to the shooting.
Police are still investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.