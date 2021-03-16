Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 77F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.