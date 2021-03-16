A YOUNG DELTA NATIVE IS FLYING HIGH BY BREAKING BARRIERS IN A CAREER THAT HAS VERY LITTLE DIVERSITY.
THE DELTA NEWS METEOROLOGIST KAREN WILLIAMS INTRODUCES US TO CAILEY STEWART, WHO'S TRAINING TO BECOME A PILOT.
REPORTER:
Most teens dream about sports, fashion and what their plans are for
the future. But one young woman isn't dreaming, she's actually flying
high as an airplane pilot. 18 year old Cailey Stewart is living her passion
and says she knew from the 5th grade she wanted to become a pilot.
"Because my mom's a flight attendant, I was like like flying but when I was
14, I was and got the chance to go in the cockpit. She took me on trip with
her to Hawaii and I got the chance to go in the cockpit and I thought it was
awesome seeing everything -- all of my surroundings, buttons and everything
and how this plane worked. So I just wanted to keep going and then I remembered
when I turned 16, I after I did my first solo, in the plane by myself, I'm like, yes!
I definitely want to do this!"
REPORTER:
Cailey took that first flight on a Sesna 172 4-seater plane, in Olive Branch, MS
at the Luke Weather Flight Academy. Cailey's mom was a bit apprehensive at
first, but after she saw the excitement in her baby's eyes, she gave in.
"It made me just a little bit nervous, because here it is my little girl is going to
fly a plane by herself. So yeah it was a little bit nervous but I said if I become
nervous then you know, I'm going to have all these different emotions and
feelings so I had to let go and just let her do her."
REPORTER:
Cailey told me she prepared for that solo flight by attending a solo flight
academy for 2 weeks and receiving mentoring from the organization of Blacks
In Aerospace Professionals. She flew everyday and then on the final day took
the flight. I asked her what does she think about when she is up in the sky.
"I think about my brother. He had passed away 3 years ago. I always think
about him when I fly because it makes me feel closer to him." Honestly that's
the main reason why I love it. I'm in the sky by myself and I'm just chillin'. I
just think about him."
REPORTER:
Cailey's journey was so unique that she was recently featured on the Kelly
Clarkson Show where she was awarded a $50,000 scholarship from Boeing
and was accepted into the Sisters of The Sky mentorship program in which
she receives mentoring from a woman of color pilot. The young pilot's words
of wisdom to youn women is go for it and know you will work hard for it.
"I would say stop being so scared of your child becoming a pilot. Stop being
scared because anything can happen at any given moment on the ground. It is
very rare for a plane to come down so if your child wants to do it, let them. It's
amazing I mean it's very rewarding just think about it. Your child is becoming a
pilot, not only do they get to travel, see the world, but I mean, they make a really
hefty living!'' "And they can take care of you one day!" {LAUGHS}
"You hear that Cailey? "Wink, wink!" "I will"
'It's great it's a wonderful career. I mean and if you don't want to be a pilot, there
are so many different options in the aviation world. You don't have to be a pilot.
You can be a flight attendant. You can be a manager of the whole entire airport.
I mean there is just so many things. Engineers, airplane mechanics. There is alot
of different things that you can do. We as women of color need to have more options
for us. We can do anything that we put our minds to."
REPORTER:
This is Meteorologist Karen Williams.
