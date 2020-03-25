Telehealth Now Offered At Delta Regional Medical Center

Delta Regional Medical Center announces plans to offer telehealth services to patients.
Through telehealth, patients can use technology through their phone or computers to access healthcare professionals at home. Patients will be able to call their clinics and will be instructed by the staff concerning set up and registration. Telehealth services are covered by medicare, medicaid and most insurance. This is to prevent contact and possible spreading of virus.
Janet Benzing said the technology is newer to their facilities.
"Telehealth is new for us, we have not been able to offer telehealth before in our clinics, so the telehealth portion is new for us it's new for our patients but prior to implementing the telehealth this week, we've been advising patients to call us when they get to their appointment we're checking them in over the phone and then when an exam room becomes available for them to go right back to their provider so they're not having to wait in a waiting room," she said.
Emergency rooms are still open as usual. However healthcare professionals urge patients to take advantage of telehealth services, if possible, to minimize contact and exposure to the coronavirus.
