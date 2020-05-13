Terminally Ill Inmate Dies at Parchman Prison

A terminally ill inmate has died at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Mississippi Department of Corrections reports 47- year old Timmy Terrell Harden died Tuesday morning at the prison... Harden had been hospitalized since August 2019
According to the Sunflower County coroner, Harden was being treated for a terminal illness, but an autopsy will determine his cause and manner of death.
Harden was serving 20 years for statutory rape in Desoto County. He was sentenced in December 2008.
