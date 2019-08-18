50 years ago Mr. Andrew Hawkins sued the town of Shaw, Mississippi. He sued the town for the inequitable distribution in municipal services. This case went to the United States Supreme Court and set a precedence for change for the Nation and the Delta.
The town of Shaw has planned a three day event that will honor the court case that had such an impact on the Civil Rights Movement.
The events are planned for October 3-5.
The event schedule will be as followed:
October 3rd:
-Museum Exhibit and Reception
October 4th:
-Highway 61 Renaming Dedication Ceremony
-Markers Unveiling
-Reunion and Luncheon
-Shaw Homecoming Parade/Game
October 5th:
-Story Works Live Theatrical Play on Hawkins v. Town of Shaw
-National and Community Discussion
The event will be free to the public and the City of Shaw as well as Mayor Stanton invites everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities.
To register and for more information on the location and timing of each event visit: http://hawkinsvshaw.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.