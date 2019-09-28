If you wanted to hear some authentic blues music, then, the Sam Chatmon Blues Festival in Hollandale was the place for you this weekend.
Visitors could hear performances from groups and artists like Bobby Whalen and Libby Rae Watson.
Hollandale Economic Community Development Center Committee Member Roy Schilling said, the festival attracts people from all over the world.
"We have some folks that come from Memphis, we even have some folks that come from overseas. We've had people from Belgium, France, Germany, England. People that love the blues, they travel to see the real thing and that's kind of what we have here," said Committee Member of the Hollandale Economic Community Development Center, Roy Schiller.
There was also a 5-K Run and Walk.
