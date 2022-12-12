Public screening is scheduled next weekend for a movie that was filmed in the Delta.
"The Banality," written and directed by Strack Azar and Michael Stevantoni, stars Sherman Augustus ("Into the Badlands" and "Stranger Things"). It's described as a Southern gothic mystery, set in a small town after the death of "Feral Boy." August portrays "Father Moss," who struggles with his own faith while trying to counsel the couple who raised the boy.
"Hey, this is Strack Azar. I'm one of the writer/directors of 'The Banality.' a feature film we shot in and around the Greenville area a few years ago. And it's going to be showing at the E-E Bass Sunday, December 18th 5:30 p.m. We're really looking forward to showing it to everybody who was involved and anybody who shows up. So, hope to see everybody there."
The screening is Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at E.E. Bass Cultural Arts Center in Greenville. Admission is free. There will be a cash bar, with proceeds to benefit the E.E. Bass Foundation and Delta Center Stage.
Several Delta residents are among the cast.
"The Banality" was filmed in 2019, with several locations in Greenville and the surrounding Delta. It is presently being shown at film festivals.
