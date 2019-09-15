card

After seeing all of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Dorian, the City of Clarksdale wants to help.  The Clarksdale Mayor, Chuck Espy is collecting $20 Visa Gift Cards to give to the Dorian victims.  He started collecting them Friday and he will continue accepting them until Wednesday, September 18, 2019. If you'd like to donate a Visa Gift Card, you can drop it off at the Clarksdale City Hall.  Mayor Espy will travel to the Bahamas to hand them out to victims.

