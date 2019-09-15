After seeing all of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Dorian, the City of Clarksdale wants to help. The Clarksdale Mayor, Chuck Espy is collecting $20 Visa Gift Cards to give to the Dorian victims. He started collecting them Friday and he will continue accepting them until Wednesday, September 18, 2019. If you'd like to donate a Visa Gift Card, you can drop it off at the Clarksdale City Hall. Mayor Espy will travel to the Bahamas to hand them out to victims.
The City of Clarksdale Mayor is Accepting Visa Gifts Card Donations to Help Hurricane Dorian Victims
- Denise Turner
Denise Turner
