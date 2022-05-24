What we call the delta actually starts all the way up in Illinois and runs all the way down through Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana to the gulf of Mexico.
We all know what makes the delta special, to us... but what makes the delta so unique in the world?
Ashley's farmer is right.... it's our super rich soil.
the Mississippi valley is literally the nation's drain pipe with 41 percent of the country's drainage passing right by us.. as nutrients and sediment from the northwest, the Midwest and even the northeast all drains down the Ohio and Mississippi river systems
That gives us a variety of soils, with clay, silt, sand and others.
It also gives us a variety of crops we can grow.
Primarily we grow cotton, corn, soybeans, sorghum, rice and wheat.
The delta produces 60 percent of the rice grown in the u.s. and about 20 percent of the country's cotton.
We can also rotate our crops easier than most.
the river and our climate give us many options when it comes to irrigation... you'll see rigs like this in many fields, which work like giant sprinklers. you'll also see irrigation along crop rows like this where water travels down it's own little temporary river.
Rice likes a wet field, and the delta has that too, like this rice field in Quitman county.
Finally, all this good soil provides great opportunities for wildlife and for us... hunting. along the Mississippi flyway you'll find 300 bird species taking the flyway south for the winter and north for the summer.
the delta is one of the premier duck hunting areas of the world.
so it's not hard to see why so many see this area as so attractive, and long term.... a great spot for farmers and non farmers alike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.