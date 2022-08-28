DREW, MS - August 28th marks the 67th anniversary of what some call one of the "darkest moments in American history:".
The murder of Emmett Till, on that night in 1955 continues resonating around the world.
Aside from the recent flurry of activity surrounding the case, hundreds gathered in Drew today, to remember the young man.
With many people saying justice remains unserved in the murder of Emmett Till, even after the discovery of an unserved warrant in the Leflore County Courthouse, people here gathered to remember the significance of the young man's death.
People from all over gathered in downtown Drew, for a memorial service and remembrance of the young visitor from Chicago, who many say, became a martyr and whose name became almost synonymous with the modern civil rights movement.
Mississippi State Representative Robert Sanders says Till's story to this day, remains a rallying cry for people from all corners of the globe.
"You know we want to make sure that we continue to bring awareness and also build relationships but at the same time we want justice to prevail," said the Cleveland Democrat.
So on this 67th anniversary of his murder... people left a memorial service in Drew, and caravanned to the place where Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, later admitted they tortured and killed the 14 year old, before tying him up to an old barn fan with barbed wire and throwing his mangled body into the Tallahatchie River.
Those gathered vowed to return every year to remember the day....as they wait for justice they realize may not come in this life.
even with the status of this case in doubt, these people gathered to remember and, they say, to make sure it never happens again.
