This Black History Month, The Delta News is featuring four Mississippi natives whose contributions helped advance rights and opportunities for minorities or made life more enjoyable for everyone.
In this installment, the focus is on Fannie Lou Hamer.
An activist for voting rights.
Women’s rights.
Community organizer.
And leader.
Fannie Lou Hamer was born in 1917, Montgomery County, Mississippi. She was a child when her family moved to Sunflower County.
By 1962, Hamer was involved in civil rights, becoming an organizer with the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee. That year, she led 17 volunteers to register to vote at the Sunflower County Courthouse. They were denied that right due to a literacy test. On their way home, the bus was stopped by police for being “too yellow.”
Over the years, her reputation grew. And in 1964, she co-founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, which challenged the local Democratic Party’s efforts to block participation by black people.
Like many in her time, Hamer was harassed and was severely beaten while in jail. She and other members of a group traveling from South Carolina back to Mississippi had been arrested for using “whites only” restrooms or sitting at a white lunch counter.
A lot of Hamer’s activism was based in the north Sunflower County town of Ruleville. There, one can find many tributes to her life and activism, including the Fannie Lou Hamer Memorial Garden.
And now, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi’s Second Congressional District wants a new federal courthouse to be named in her honor. The Greenville City Council and Washington County Board of Supervisors have both passed resolutions supporting that effort.
