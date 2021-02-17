This February, the Delta News is recognizing four Mississippi natives who helped advance rights and opportunities for minorities, or made life more enjoyable for everyone.
This week's subject is Medgar Evers.
The home of Medgar Evers.
Designated in 2017 as a National Historic Landmark,
And a national monument in 2020
It was here, in the driveway, that the Mississippi-born civil rights activist was murdered.
(video)
Born in Decatur, Mississippi, he joined the Army in 1943.
But he, like many others, found out that service in the United States military didn’t earn you any respect back home.
He and five friends were forced away at gunpoint from a voting precinct.
(video)
Involvement in the Regional Council of Negro Leadership gave Evers the training he would later use in a boycott of service stations that denied black people the use of their restrooms.
Later, after being denied entry to the University of Mississippi School of Law, Evers became the focus of an N-A-A-C-P campaign to desegregate the school.
(video)
Evers became Mississippi field officer for the organization.
After moving to Jackson, he was instrumental in eventually desegregating the University of Mississippi, leading to the enrollment of James Meredith in 1962.
(video)
In 1963, Evers was shot outside his home, the bullet ricocheting into the house.
White supremacist Byron de la Beckwith was charged, but two all-white juries deadlocked, enabling him to remain free.
The case was tried again in 1994.
This time, Beckwith was found guilty.
The crime and subsequent attempts at justice are depicted in the 1996 movie, Ghosts of Mississippi.
(video)
Though Evers served in the Army, it’s a Navy ship that bears his name,
The USNS Medgar Evers is a Lewis and Clark class dry cargo ship.
(video)
I’m Woodrow Wilkins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.