GREENWOOD - There are new developments in the fight to save Greenwood Leflore Hospital tonight.
Published reports say the Regional office for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have denied the hospital's request for a so-called "critical access" designation.
Many see that change as the hospital's only chance for survival.
But The Delta News has learned there's another move afoot.
With the help of our news partners at The Taxpayer's Channel, The Delta News shows us "Plan B".
"I don't think there's any way that you don't have a hospital here, unless you will decide you're not going to have that will be your decision if you choose to do that".
Hospital consultant Sam Odle tells the Leflore County Board of Supervisors that Greenwood Leflore Hospital needs a "plan B" and his group need to do a 400-thousand dollar study to come up with it.
Odle says The Delta Business Council, The Bower Foundation, and The Delta Regional Authority will all chip in for the study. "That's what this is about in the delta. Having a plan so that they can go to the legislature with one voice. This is how we would like healthcare to be in the Delta. And what they'll be is probably something in there about local investment, but there'll be something about state investment as well."
Then there's this: Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams, telling the Mississippi Free Press, the hospital is "on the chopping block" without Medicaid expansion.
Meantime, Odle also suggested that a denial of the request by the regional medicare office doesn't mean "critical access" is necessarily dead on arrival. "We always anticipated that probably, when you go to the federal level, the regional office, they just tell you whether you need the rules. That's all they can do. They can't make any exceptions to the rules. We have to get past the regional office and get to DC. That's where the political process can get exceptions to the rules and we can have something hopefully, a positive outcome."
So there's hope, that politics... and a plan... might give the hospital a fighting chance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.