The Latest On Reed Road

Reed Road scheduled to re-open soon.
According to Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons, construction was somewhat delayed due to the pandemic. The mobilization and delivery of equipment has been slowed down because of the virus. Severe weather also played a part in delaying the process.
Simmons said the road is now almost complete and just needs some finishing touches.
"We have some great news, the repairs on Reed Road are done, however it is still closed to through traffic because we have some finishing touches to do on top of the surface to make sure, of course we've had a series of rain over the last month every single week so we want to make sure those things are done things are settled down before we open it up to through traffic," he said.
There's no official date set for re-opening. But it's expected to be soon.
