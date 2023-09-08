GREENVILLE - The Delta and the world recently marked 68 years since the kidnapping and beating death of Emmett Till, and this week marks 68 years since his funeral and sensational viewing brought new attention to an old problem.
WMAQ-TV in Chicago recently produced "The Lost Story of Emmett Till: Then & Now" which looks back at the horror of the crime and the lessons learned since.
The link above takes you to the WMAQ documentary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.