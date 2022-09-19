"The Queen's Farm" connects The Delta to QE2

BOLIVAR COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI - Few people know the Queen had investments here in "the colonies" in modern times.
One such investment still maintains strong emotional ties to its British connections, years after those ties got cut.
Like a million other little settlements in the Mississippi Delta, the Scott community owes its life to cotton... but there's something just a little different about this place. It seems almost TOO perfect.
CC Craig, knew he lived in a special place... but he didn't realize how special until I told him.
"I didn't know it was owned by the queen, I just knew it was owned by English royalty." he explained.
That's right, not just ANY English royalty, her majesty, the dearly departed Queen Elizabeth the second, once owned a controlling interest in a British textile company.
That company, in turn... in 1968, bought "Delta and Pine Land", headquartered here in Scott, Mississippi.
Delta and Pine Land once operated the biggest cotton plantation in the world... called "The Queen's Farm, thousands of acres where sharecroppers worked the land, in exchange for housing and a share of the profits of harvest.
"There was a lot of sharecroppin' going a lot of sharecroppers they had managers and sharecroppers running it that was back when they had mules too..." said Craig.
Some reports say, the Scott community had such a good reputation for spreading its wealth, people came from all over to study its successful ways.
Though the community remained segregated like many at the time, it shared its profits more equally than most, giving everyone a chance.
"It's been Delta Pine and land for ooh all my life," said Kenneth Graham.
Graham says, Scott was always a bright spot in The Delta.
"I mean, it was great, money was great... there was stores.. there was a grocery store, a bank...it was great growing up," he said.
But not everyone agreed.
A group calling itself African Americans for Economic Justice started a petition to get reparations from the crown, but it only got 20 supporters.
The queen eventually sold her interest in the property here but it remained a very tight-knit community... almost like the royal family.
Carl guy Moore, says knowing of the Queen's investment here in "the colonies" makes him feel almost royal.
"I think it's awesome I mean, that I'm part of England, you know, and part of the Queen..." he said.
He remembers royally-connected families would come to Scott once a year. He and other children in the town used to get "pocket money" to help entertain their British visitors. He remembers one trip to the movies with a young woman that taught him a lot about popcorn and the British.
"We went to a move and I asked if she wanted popcorn she said yes, so I went and got popcorn and came back. She took a taste and said "YECCH" this popcorn's salty! I said, how do y'all eat your popcorn? She said, with sugar," he recalled.
Most everyone seems to agree, life in Scott was sweet indeed, under British rule.
"Matter of fact first job I ever had was here... doing plumbing work," said Graham.
And even long after the Queen sold her holdings here, her spirit of hope and prosperity, lingers, in the Christmas displays along the bayou... the closeness of the people here, and their optimism... just like her majesty.
"Yes, yes, because tomorrow's coming... and everybody has a chance," said Graham.
The company that started and ran this company town, has changed hands several times, and is now mostly known for the study of cotton.
"There's a lot of history right here... not only research but the blues... now you an add royalty to it. Yeah. "he said.
And now with the Queen herself, passing on, the people of Scott will say an extra prayer for her majesty... as they bask in the glow of having been a part of her legacy.
"I feel like, I'm not royalty, by no means, but it makes me feel like I am part of royalty," Moore explained.
Because for one, brief shining moment in time... the people of Scott... were one small part of the British crown worn by Queen Elizabeth.
