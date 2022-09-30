The story behind Southern Rock is now in display in a Mississippi Delta museum.
("Ramblin' Man" - Capricorn Records)
The Allman Brothers Band.
("Gimme Three Steps" - MCA Records))
Lynyrd Skynyrd.
("The Devil Went Down to Georgia" - Epic Records)
And the Charlies Daniels Band.
Just a few of the artists represented in "The Sounds of Southern Rock" exhibit, now on display at Grammy Museum Mississippi.
Curator Jack McWilliams said, "For me, southern rock is a genre that showcases the talents of Southern musicians that might not be classically trained - in music, per se. People that would be getting together, after school, and just kind of playing music in the garage."
People who got together and formed groups like Little Feat and Molly Hatchet.
And part of the exhibit features some Mississippi talent.
"We have Jaimo, who was the drummer for Allman Brothers Band," McWilliams said. "He is from Ocean Springs, Mississippi. And in the more contemporary styles of southern rock, we have some artifacts from Luther Dickinson and Cody Dickinson from North Mississippi All-Stars."
Many of the artifacts on display were provided by Hard Rock International, as well as the private estats of Charlie Daniels, The Allman Brothers and Ed King of Lynyrd Skynyrd.
The Sounds of Southern Rock exhibit officially opened on Friday, Sept. 30., at Grammy Museum Mississippi in Cleveland.
