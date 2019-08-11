Over the past weekend the U.S. Army Reserve's 173rd Quartermaster Company gathered in Greenwood. Every three years the group gathers in Greenwood for a week of celebration and reliving old times.
This past weekend was extra special because it marked the 50th anniversary of the unit returning home from the Vietnam War.
The 173rd was the only Army Reserve Unit from the state of Mississippi to be deployed during Vietnam.
Many of the members of the Unit were from Greenwood and nearby cities.
Mike Chaney, a member of the 173rd says that the unit was a close knit brotherhood: "Many of them had been and school together. A lot of them grew up together in Greenwood and joined the unit thinking that they had a 6 year tour, never dreaming they would go to Vietnam."
The Unit had 161 men originally plus others that were transferred into the Unit from other Army Reserve Units.
The company had zero casualties during their time in Vietnam which was a great feat. Many of the members have since passed away possibly due to being subjected to the chemical compound 'Agent Orange.'
The city honored the courageous men with a historical marker located in Downtown Greenville at the American Legion Hut.
The marker is open to the public and provides more information on the 173rd Army Reserve Unit.
