Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, experts said, the American economy is rebounding ahead of schedule. According to the Labor Department one of the reasons for the upswing is the misclassifications of Americans work status.
The report stated, millions of workers were misclassified as "employed but not at work," when they should have been counted as "unemployed on temporary layoff."
The Labor Department said, if it weren't for those misclassifications, the unemployment rate would have been higher around 19.2% in April and 16.1% in May and that's not including seasonal adjustments.
Still, economists' estimates for the May report were way off, with expectations around 20% and about 8 million jobs lost.
Overall the economy gained 2.5 million jobs.
There have been over 150,000 unemployment claims filed statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.