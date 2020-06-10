Third Annual Yanky 72 Memorial Ceremony Still Planned for July

The third annual Yanky 72 commemoration is still set for July despite Covid-19 concerns.
The memorial will take place Saturday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Yanky 72 memorial in Itta Bena. Those in attendance will remember the lives of 16 service members who died when the US Marine Corps KC 130 T Aircraft crashed into a soybean field on July 10th of 2017. There were no survivors.
For more information on the memorial ceremony check out their Facebook page at the Yanky 72 memorial.
