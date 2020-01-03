A third inmate death has been confirmed inside of Parchman on Friday morning.
According to Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton 36-year-old Dennoris Howell was stabbed to death and pronounced dead at 3:20 AM inside of the Mississippi State Penitentiary.
Howell was serving a 17 year sentence for manslaughter.
Another inmate was also stabbed during the early hours of Friday morning and he is currently at a Memphis hospital.
This is the fifth inmate that has been killed this week.
