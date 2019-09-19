Third Man Arrested for Burglary in Greenville

Another arrest has been made for the burglary of the Renegade Firearms Gunshop.
19-year-old Jordan Javone Williams was arrested from 1448 Dykes Drive in Greenville. He is being charged with business burglary.
Washington County Sheriff Department has also arrested 20-year old Markell Steven Grisby with business burglary and 25-year old Courtine Dewon Lloyd for possession of stolen property for their alleged role in the burglary.
According to Chief Deputy Billy Barber, the Washington County Sheriff's Department and the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency responded and investigated two burglaries at the Regenade Firearms Gunshop within the last week.
Meanwhile, 19- year old Jordan Williams is wanted for allegedly burglarizing the gunshop.
The sheriff's department urges anyone in possession or who has purchased any of the guns to surrender them to avoid being prosecuted.
Officials say they will gladly take them along with a necessary statement.
The sheriff's department asks anyone in contact with the wanted suspect to notify the Washington County Sheriff's Department at (662)334-4523 or Crimestoppers at (662) 378-tips (8477).
