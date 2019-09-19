FedEx in the Delta again looking to hire.
Corporations including the FedEx Express out of Memphis, Toyota out of Blue Springs and FedEx Ground from the Olive Branch and South Haven area over the last few months have come to the area.
At Thursday's fair, FedEx Ground was looking to hire 500 plus employees to fill Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Package Handler positions.
Boss Lady Movement 'CEO Pam Chatman' says 456 Mississippians turned out for an interview.
Through these three job fairs, Chatman has been instrumental in helping close to a thousand residents find jobs while bringing state attention to the need for jobs in the Delta.
"We have had State officials here today from all over, we've had county officials here today. We have had city officials here today, it has truly been a rewarding job fair today. I know have had at least eight state officials here today, so I am very honored to have had them." Pam Chatman, CEO of Boss Lady Movement
Most times, these companies have required drug testing, but waived that requirement for all applicants attending this job fair.
