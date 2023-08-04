GREENVILLE - President Trump and his lawyers are no doubt considering his defense tonight, after he made his not guilty plea in a federal courthouse in Washington, to having a role in the January 6th attacks on congress.
One of the first people to draw the line from the mob to the former president is Delta Congressman Bennie Thompson.
The Delta News gets Thompson's thoughts on the former president's indictment, plea, and possible upcoming trial.
No one is above the law, not even a former president of United States," said
Congressman Bennie Thompson, on the indictment and arrest of Donald Trump in the January 6th riots.
Congressional hearings he led, showed publicly, many behind the scenes aspects of that day, with his committee's referral for criminal prosecution leading to Trump's arraignment in a Washington Courtroom Thursday.
"The attack on our nation's Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies," said Special Counsel Jack Smith.
"No question that Donald Trump summoned the mob to Washington. He's stoked the flames just before the attack on the Capitol," said Thompson.
Now, a federal jury will get to decide if that's so.... but in the meantime, Trump remains a full participant in next year's presidential race.
Thompson says, he wants a trial sooner than later.
"Just because he's running for president again is no reason to postpone it," said the Congressman.
So, will yet another indictment and criminal charge affect his campaign?
"Donald Trump is a candidate. But you know, he's now charged with crimes he has to have his day in court and prove himself," he said.
So while a jury of 12 will decide Trump's fate in the courtroom, a jury of 168 Million registered American voters will decide his politcal fate.
"You know it's about saving our democracy," Thompson explained.
