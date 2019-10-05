About 2,000 people turned out for this year's annual Pilgrimage and Pioneer Day Festival in Carrollton over the weekend.
The Carrollton's Pilgrimage and Pioneer Day Festival spotlights artists with arts and booths set up around the city's courthouse square.
There was also a Civil War Camp Life Re-enactment, tours at the Merrill Museum and a Mississippi writers trail marker honoring Carrollton native Elizabeth Spencer was unveiled Saturday in front of the Merrill museum.
The writers trail joins, The Blues and Country Music Trails, as ways to recognize notable Mississippians for their accomplishments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.