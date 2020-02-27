Three Arrested in Connection to Alcorn State Deaths

Three more men have been arrested in the shooting deaths of two Alcorn State students and injuring two others.
Claiborne County Sheriff's Department tell us 21- year old Carlton Hall, and 20-year olds Damious Madison and Vontavious Green have been arrested as accessory to the murders of 19-year old James Carr of Itta Bena and 22- year old Tahir Fitzhugh of Pennsylvania. The three suspects are currently being questioned by authorities.
20- year old Jerrell Davis of Natchez is charged with two counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault, and being held on a 2 million dollar bond.
The shooting took place in a field Monday, February 17th around 11-45 at night.
A candle light vigil is being held for Carr tonight at Dorthy Street Park in Itta Bena at 7 o'clock.
