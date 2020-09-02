Three Charged in Greenwood Shooting

Two more have been charged in connection to a shooting in Greenwood last week.
The Leflore County Jail confirms 16- year old Terry Randle and 20-year old Christine Richardson have been charged with attempted murder.
Richardson also being charged with felony fleeing.
15- year old Shackia Stewart was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder as well.
Bond has been set at $500,000 dollars for the three suspects.
Officers responded to a call around 2 p.m. Friday about shots fired on Glendale Circle. When officers arrived on scene they found a 15-year old shot in the lower leg and a 16- year old hit in the upper chest.
Both were taken to the Greenwood Leflore Hospital. The 15-year old with the leg wound was treated and released. The 16-year old has been transported to a Jackson hospital. As of Monday he remains hospitalized.
