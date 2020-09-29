Three Men Wanted in Holmes County

Lexington police are asking for the public's help to locate three individuals.
The Holmes County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook urging the public to be on the lookout for three individuals. Kendarius Garnett is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting in an occupied dwelling, and discharging a firearm within the city limits. Ayquanya Brown is wanted for aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
Brandon Pernell is wanted for conspiracy to commit a crime.
If you have any knowledge of the whereabouts of these individuals please call crime stoppers at (662) 834-0099.
