Three People Dead After Shooting in Yalobusha County

Three people are dead after a standoff shooting with police Sunday night.
WTVA reports Yalobusha County Sheriff's Office were called to a house about a shooting off Highway 32 East around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
When police arrived, they found two women had been shot and killed. The shooter still in the home.
The shooter, 68-year old Willie Ike Harris, hid himself in the house. Deputies called for backup, including the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, Oxford Police Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT. The SWAT team attempted to negotiate with Harris.
After a five hour standoff, Harris took his own life inside the house.
The two women victims were identified as Jennette Johnson and 20-year old Brianna Johnson.
All three died from gunshot wounds. Autopsies will be performed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.