Three Suspects Arrested in Holmes County for Office Involved Shooting

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting of a Lexington police officer.
Holmes County Sheriff's Department report Kiara "KK" Brown, Ayquanya Brown, and Jamie Pernell were arrested by the Lexington Police Department, Holmes County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and US Marshal Task Force at 1 a.m. this morning for an officer involved shooting that took place last night.
The suspects are currently now in custody at the Holmes County Sheriff's Department.
The officer is currently in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.