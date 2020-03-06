A time capsule from 1906 has given us a journey back in time.
After last weekend's storms, Greenville residents went out to the Old Elk's Lodge to look through some rubble.
"We were looking through the rubble and somebody noticed this stone. This big marble stone and then we realized it's a cornerstone. So, we needed to save it," Benjy Nelken.
The stone was transported back to the Greenville History Museum, when Benjy Nelken noticed something unique about the stone.
"I started cleaning the stone, trying to see if I could get some of the muck off of it. I noticed some grooves in the top. So I said, this is interesting. So I went and got some compressed air cans and I cleaned it all off and noticed there's a perfect rectangle. Then I realized, there's a time capsule in there."
The time capsule had two newspapers dating back to 1906... A roster of members and officers of the elks club... Two coins, nelken believes are pennys, and chicken bones... Believed to be wish bones for good luck...
"You find this stuff and you investigate, you start opening up time capsules, it's exciting. It's a big part of the history of town. This Elks Lodge built in 1906 was the center of activity in Greenville, Mississippi for 60 - 70 years right there in that spot."
If you want to check out the time capsule, you can head over to the Greenville History Museum.
"If we don't know the past, we're going to be condemned to repeat it. So history's extremely important, no matter what kind of history it is and we need to save it, and we need to celebrate it," Benjy Nelken.
