Tips Wanted in Homicide

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a homicide.
The victim, an unknown male, believed to be in his mid 40s to early 50s, was located in the 100 Block of Blaylock Road.
If anyone has any information regarding this homicide or the possible identity of the victim, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 662-334-4523.
