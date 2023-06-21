Bob Ewell: "To hell he is. He's so deep in the woods, he won't be out 'til ..."
Atticus Finch: "Indeed? Why so?"
Ewell: "Sent him on a snipe hunt. Did ya think of that, Mr. Finch?"
Jem: "Run, Scout. Run!"
Ewell: "I gotcha good. ... No. No. Aargh!"
The Delta Center Stage production of "To Kill a Mockingbird" premieres Thursday at the E.E. Bass Cultural Arts Center in Greenville. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
