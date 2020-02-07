'To Kill A Mockingbird' Tickets

Tickets to the Mid Delta Arts Association's production of 'To Kill A Mockingbird' are now available for reservation. Members can now reserve their tickets.
General admission tickets go on sale February 17th . Admission is $18 for adults and $10 for students 18 and younger. The show features many local actors.
The premiere is scheduled at Brindley Theater in Indianola February 27th at 7 p.m. running through the 29th. Additional showings are scheduled for March 1st at 2 p.m. and March 2nd at 7 p.m.
If tickets sell out, they will add a performance on March 3rd.
For more information call 662-887-4522 or go online to mid-deltaarts.org.
